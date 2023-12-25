Scoring leaders at every position in 2023-24 NBA season so far

Joel Embiid won the NBA's scoring title in the past two seasons and he's on track to take it home again this campaign. Embiid is currently averaging 35.0 points per game after an absurd December, wherein he's currently putting up 40.2 points in nine games so far.

The reigning MVP is looking to prove his doubters wrong as he looks to win his second in a row. There were a lot of questions about his win last season, but he's been so dominant this season that he's the legitimate favorite to win the award.

Scoring has been rising in the NBA with an emphasis on the offensive end over the past few years. A total of 17 players are averaging 25 points or more this season, with five players scoring 30 or more.

NBA scoring leader for each position this season so far

Joel Embiid was the scoring leader for all players last season, so he's the de facto scoring leader for centers. Luka Doncic was the leader for point guards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped all shooting guards. Jayson Tatum dominated small forwards in scoring, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leader for power forwards.

On that note, let's look at the NBA scoring leader for each position so far this season.

PG - Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG)

Luka Doncic is pacing all point guards in scoring this season, averaging 32.9 points per game. Doncic is also second in the NBA in PPG, while also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He has always been a great scorer since he has the ball for the majority of the Dallas Mavericks' possession.

Doncic is averaging 36.0 points per game in December because he has no other choice. Kyrie Irving is out indefinitely with a foot injury, so "Luka Magic" has to take the scoring load a little more considering his teammates such as Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II and Grant Williams are not natural scorers.

SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8 PPG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the breakout superstar last season and proved that it's no fluke by leading Team Canada to a bronze medal finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the summer. SGA's scoring is down a bit this season, but the OKC Thunder are winning, so he probably doesn't mind it.

Some fans might be confused why Gilgeous-Alexander is considered a shooting guard even though he's listed sometimes as a point guard. SGA is a scorer who can handle the ball. He's a natural scorer and fits perfectly as the shooting guard alongside Josh Giddey, who is the Thunder's top playmaker.

SF - Kevin Durant (30.9 PPG)

Kevin Durant led the league in scoring four times, which is tied for third-most in NBA history with George Gervin and Allen Iverson. Durant did all of that during his prime in the early 2010s, but has found his scoring touch again this season.

KD has stayed relatively healthy for the Suns enough to average 30.9 points per game this season. That's the highest among small forwards and the third-highest in the league right now. The absence of Devin Booker in the early parts of the season and Bradley Beal's injury woes left Durant with no other choice but to score more.

PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.8 PPG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points per game this season, which is tied with Sha Gilgeous-Alexander for fourth-highest in the NBA. Antetokounmpo also owns the season-high in points in a game this season when he exploded for 64 points against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month.

"The Greek Freak" remains the best scorer for the Milwaukee Bucks despite the addition of Damian Lillard in the summer. He also leads power forwards in scoring ahead of players such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Julius Randle.

C - Joel Embiid (35.0 PPG)

Joel Embiid is on pace to win his third-straight scoring title, currently averaging 35.0 points per game. If Embiid keeps up this average, it will be the highest one since the 2018-19 season when James Harden put up 36.1 PPG with the Houston Rockets.

Embiid looks motivated to prove everyone wrong and to win his second consecutive NBA MVP award. He has also stayed healthy this season, which is one of the factors in awards voting. He's required to play in at least 65 games to qualify.

