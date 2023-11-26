Is Devin Booker playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on 3x All-Star's status (Nov. 26)

The Phoenix Suns have a healthy Devin Booker and are on a six-game winning streak. They are 10-6 and have climbed into third place in the NBA Western Conference just behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns' next game will be against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 26. The game will be broadcast on MSG and Arizona Family Sports and is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. Devin Booker is not on the injury list and is expected to play against the Knicks.

During their recent NBA In-Season Tournament matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Suns won by 21 points, 110-89. In a game that Kevin Durant missed, Booker took over, tallying 40 points along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Helping out in the scoring department was Eric Gordon, who was able to tally 20 points and drop four three-pointers. Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin each had 14 points and were the team's other double-digit scorers.

Looking at the recent Suns' injury list, they have five players nursing injuries. Marked as questionable against the Knicks are Kevin Durant and Yuta Watanabe while Drew Eubanks is listed as probable.

Bradley Beal is still on the injury list. His back should be fully healed by mid-December while Damon Lee still has no definite timeline to recover from his knee injury.

Devin Booker carries Suns over Grizzlies in the NBA In-Season Tournament

The Phoenix Suns are still hoping for the wild card spot for the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals and Devin Booker balled out in their most recent game with 40 points.

Booker admitted that as this was the NBA In-Season Tournament, he treated it like a playoff game.

"No disrespect to the Grizzlies," Booker told reporters after the game. "I wouldn't take the shot if it wasn't the In-Season Tournament, but we need it."

In eight games this season, Booker has averaged 29.6 points, 8.6 assists and 5.5 assists. However, his season-high against the Grizzlies was his best performance thus far.

After playing the New York Knicks, the Suns will travel to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors on November 29.