Is Draymond Green a Hall of Famer? Exploring Warriors star's gold jacket status

Draymond Green is one of the most unique NBA players. He stands at 6-foot-6, yet is capable of guarding any position on the floor. His impeccable defense has helped the Golden State Warriors win four championship rings.

Despite his tremendous impact, Green is not a typical star. He doesn't have flashy moves and isn't a great scorer, which is why he's often overshadowed by his co-stars. However, he still has a decent chance of making it to the Hall of Fame.

Green is not yet a Hall of Famer. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, he has to be retired for at least four years. Considering that he's only 33 and that he has a lot left in his tank, he most likely won't earn this honor until 2030.

Draymond Green's chance of being a Hall of Famer is very good

According to Basketball Reference, Draymond Green's Hall of Fame probability is 76.8%. The Golden State Warriors forward is ranked 15th among active players in this category.

Kawhi Leonard, who's probability of making the Hall of Fame is 77.7%, is ranked just one spot above him, while Nikola Jokic and his 73.9% probability are ranked one spot under.

Joe Dumars, a Detroit Pistons legend and Draymond Green's former mentor, had a 75.6% probability of making the Hall of Fame, according to the website. However, he was inducted in 2006.

Several other former NBA players have a good chance of making it to the Hall of Fame, including Vince Carter and Tony Parker. However, they haven't been retired for four years, which is why they are ineligible for the process.

Basketball Reference's Hall of Fame probability is based on a number of factors, from stats to championships. All-Star Game selections and win shares also play a major role in the calculation.

Draymond Green is only 33 and still has a few more years left in his tank. He has a player option on his contract with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season, but may decide to become a free agent and join another team.

Even if Green retired today, he would probably make the Hall of Fame. However, he will likely have a few more successful seasons and possibly win his fifth championship ring as well.

The defensive specialist could win another ring in 2023 as well, but his Warriors will have to do a much better job in the playoffs. Beating the Sacramento Kings will be extremely tough, especially after losing the first two games of the series.

