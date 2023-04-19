Warriors dealt with a massive blow as Shams Charania reports Draymond Green is suspended for a Game 3 against the Kings

Draymond Green was ejected in Game 2 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Warriors' starting forward stomped on Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who was on the ground holding onto Green's leg.

Here's Shams Charania on the latest regarding Green's situation:

"NBA ultimately decided on suspending Green for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings due to his history of unsportsmanlike plays, league says. Most around Warriors and the situation Tuesday believed a fine was coming, but the star forward will serve his suspension in a pivotal game."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3. Draymond Green has been suspended for Game 3. NBA ultimately decided on suspending Green for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings due to his history of unsportsmanlike plays, league says. Most around Warriors and the situation Tuesday believed a fine was coming, but the star forward will server his suspension in a pivotal game. twitter.com/shamscharania/… NBA ultimately decided on suspending Green for Game 3 of Warriors-Kings due to his history of unsportsmanlike plays, league says. Most around Warriors and the situation Tuesday believed a fine was coming, but the star forward will server his suspension in a pivotal game. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Green, in a postgame interview, called out the referees for allowing the Kings to grab his leg in the last two games of the series.

Here's the former Defensive Player of the Year winner on the incident with Sabonis:

“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most stretchable person, so I’m not stretching that far. I can only step so far before pulling my leg away.

Green added:

“It was Monk last game, right along the baseline under the rim. You wanna stop it? [Referee] John Goble was looking at Monk holding my leg the last game and he just let it go. And clearly was watching my leg got held this game and let it go. I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”



-Draymond talks about his flagrant on Sabonis "My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”-Draymond talks about his flagrant on Sabonis https://t.co/ywIMKFKHYo

Domantas Sabonis underwent tests to determine if he had any injuries after the incident. The result did not bode well for the Sacramento Kings:

"Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors. Kings say Domantas Sabonis has suffered a sternum contusion and is questionable for Game 3 vs. Warriors.

Draymond Green, on the other hand, reportedly also had X-rays on his right ankle after it felt sore:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Draymond Green wanted an X-ray done on his right ankle last night and blames Domantas Sabonis for injuring it, per @MarcJSpears Draymond Green wanted an X-ray done on his right ankle last night and blames Domantas Sabonis for injuring it, per @MarcJSpears https://t.co/zONIG7IrRq

Draymond Green will miss another crucial playoff game due to suspension

Draymond Green's list of playoff games missed due to suspension has been growing. This latest suspension could not have come at a more unfortunate time as the Golden State Warriors are facing a 0-2 series deficit.

The Warriors have not lost their first two games in any playoff series in the Steph Curry era. They will find it even more difficult in Game 3 without Green in the lineup.

Green has been overlooked once again in the Bay Area team's offensive production. This season, Golden State won 56.2% of their games with the charismatic forward playing. 33.3% of their losses were without him.

Additionally, Draymond Green has led the team in assists, blocks and +/- this season per StatMuse.

StatMuse @statmuse Warriors win% this season:



.562 — With Draymond

.333 — Without Draymond



Green led the team in assists, blocks and +/- this season. Warriors win% this season:.562 — With Draymond.333 — Without DraymondGreen led the team in assists, blocks and +/- this season. https://t.co/CmzqJPRDJo

In Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the four-time NBA champ was forced to sit out due to an accumulation of technical fouls. Without him, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the game to cut the series lead to 3-2.

The Cavaliers went on to win the next two games to pull off probably the greatest comeback in sports history. To this day, many basketball experts have pointed to Draymond Green's suspension as the turning point in that series.

"Dray" admitted that the Warriors' 0-2 hole is something they haven't faced before and will be difficult to overcome. His team will have to try to cut that deficit without him in the lineup in Game 3.

You may also want to read: “Referees just watch it” - Draymond Green says this was not the first time a Sacramento Kings player has grabbed his leg

Poll : 0 votes