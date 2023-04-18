“Referees just watch it”- Draymond Green says this was not the first time a Sacramento Kings player has grabbed his leg

Draymond Green was ejected with 7:03 left in the game for stomping on Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis. While “Domas” writhed in pain on the floor, Green heatedly argued with the referees that his leg was held first.

After the game, the former Defensive Player of the Year winner had this to say about the incident:

“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most stretchable person, so I’m not stretching that far. I can only step so far before pulling my leg away.”

Green added that Sabonis’ leg-grabbing was not an isolated case:

“It was Monk last game, right along the baseline under the rim. You wanna stop it? [Referee] John Goble was looking at Monk holding my leg the last game and he just let it go. And clearly was watching my leg got held this game and let it go. I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.”

When asked by reporters why he was ejected, Green matter-of-factly answered:

“The explanation was I stomped too hard.”

In Game 1, Domantas Sabonis seemed to have held Draymond Green’s ankle as well. Nothing came out of it as the “Dray” just fell into Sabonis’ stomach before running back to join the Warriors’ offensive set.

Green’s absence was soundly felt by the Warriors down the stretch. The Sacramento Kings launched a 17-8 run in the closing minutes to win the game and grab a 2-0 lead in the series. Golden State is down 0-2 for the first time in the Steph Curry era.

Curry had this to say about the whole incident that led to one of his teammates’ ejection:

“I know he [Sabonis] grabbed his [Green’s] foot and I don’t know what you’re supposed to do in that situation. He obviously finished the rest of the game. We know he’s a tough guy so he’s gonna be alright.”

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have never been down 0-2 in any series since Steph Curry’s arrival

The Golden State Warriors will need to come back from a 0-2 deficit for the first time since Steph Curry's arrival.

Steph Curry was still a sophomore at Davidson when the Golden State Warriors last faced a 0-2 deficit in the NBA playoffs. They tried to battle out of that hole but were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in six games in 2007.

Draymond Green had this to say about the odds the defending NBA champs are facing now:

“This is one we haven’t seen yet, and we’ve conquered all the rest of them, so why not go conquer this one. It would be a lot of fun.”

If Draymond Green is suspended for Game 3, the Warriors will be in an even tougher situation to crawl out of their 0-2 hole.

