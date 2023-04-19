What did NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars say about Draymond Green's punishment?

Draymond Green was suspended for one game after stomping Domantas Sabonis. The incident occurred in Game 2 of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Joe Dumars, the executive vice president and head of basketball operations of the NBA, shared his thoughts regarding the incident. Dumars, who has a close friendship with Green, pointed out that the Warriors forward was suspended due to his repeated offenses.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender," Dumars said. "That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

Draymond Green, who's averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in the series, will not be available for Game 3. However, he will return to action on Sunday for the fourth game of the series.

Draymond Green's suspension may be too costly for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are down 0-2 in the series as the Sacramento Kings have proven to be a tough matchup for them. Green missed only nine games during the regular season, but the Warriors were 3-6 without him.

The 6-foot-6 forward is an essential part of the team and his defense cannot be replaced. However, his unsportsmanlike behavior is very problematic, which is why Joe Dumars and the NBA decided to suspend him.

Green will not be available for Game 3 of the series against the Kings (Image via Getty Images)

Joe Dumars has been affiliated with the NBA since 1985. He played for the Detroit Pistons, winning two championship rings and the Finals MVP award. Dumars also earned many other accolades, including six All-Star selections, and was a great 2-way player.

Since retiring as a player, Dumars has performed several functions in the league and is mostly known for being the president of the Pistons. It's interesting that he's known Draymond Green for a long time, but he had no choice but to suspend him.

Dumars led the Pistons to a championship as an executive as well (Image via Getty Images)

Green was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan. This is where he attended high school as well, and where he first met Joe Dumars. The two met at the summer AAU circuit during Draymond Green's sophomore season.

Ever since then, Dumars has been teaching Green how to carry himself in the league and be a professional. While the Detroit Pistons legend was a member of the Bad Boys Pistons, he was known for his upstanding behavior. However, this is not exactly the case with Green.

