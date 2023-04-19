What is Sternum Contusion? Exploring the causes, treatment, and other details in wake of Domantas Sabonis' injury

Sternum contusion is a reason why Domantas Sabonis may miss the next game. His status for Game 3 of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors is questionable due to injury.

As many basketball fans are aware, the Kings big man was stomped by Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of Game 2. Green was suspended by the NBA for one game, but the Kings may also miss their own star as well.

Green's unsportsmanlike behavior caused sternum contusion, but many NBA fans are not familiar with it. Sternum is a breastbone located in the center of the chest that forms the front side of the rib cage.

Sternum contusion can be serious, which is why Domantas Sabonis may miss Game 3

Sternum contusion is a less common injury of a chest wall, according to the Rib Injury Clinic. It's usually caused by a direct blow to the chest, which is precisely what happened to Domantas Sabonis.

The injury can be serious as it can cause sharp and intense pain. If the blow is too strong, it can result in several fractures that are misaligned or overlapping. However, this usually happens during more serious situations, such as car accidents.

Position of sternum in a human body (Image via mybox / Shutterstock)

People who deal with sternum contusion usually feel stronger pain in the first few days of the injury. Game 3 of the Kings-Warriors matchup is scheduled for Thursday, but there is a chance that the 3-time All-Star will recover by then.

The most common treatment for this type of injury involves getting rest and taking a break from physical activities. Patients who are dealing with it need to limit their body movement and avoid heavy lifting. Additionally, an ice pack on the chest may help mitigate the injury.

Sabonis most likely won't miss a lot of time (Image via Getty Images)

Back in 2014, Anthony Davis dealt with chest contusion while he played for the New Orleans Pelicans. The power forward ended up missing one game due to this, but had no problem playing once he returned. Davis scored 31 points on 12-for-15 shooting in his return.

Each injury is different, so it's hard to say how much impact sternum contusion will have on Domantas Sabonis. However, it appears that his injury is not severe, which is why we can expect him to be back for Game 4, scheduled for Sunday.

The 6-foot-11 big man may also play in Game 3, but his final status most likely won't be updated until Thursday evening.

