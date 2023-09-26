Is Draymond Green with Nike? Exploring his shoe contract details

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has long been associated with Nike. However, in March 2020, Green made the transition from Nike to Converse, one of Nike’s subsidiary companies. Green signed a multiyear, multimillion-dollar shoe deal with Converse, making him one of the company’s premier faces.

At the time of his deal, Green was considered the brand’s highest-profile athlete signing since Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. However, Green was later joined by OKC Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who signed with Converse shortly afterward in July 2020.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following Green’s signing, Converse CMO Jesse Stollak spoke about the company's excitement:

“The best part about working with Draymond is he was already part of the Nike family,” Stollak said.

“We were able to have these conversations and start to collaborate. We were really excited about this moment of his career that Draymond is in and this moment that we're at as a brand.”

Meanwhile, Green spoke in a release about how honored he was to be able to represent a storied company such as Converse:

“Converse is family,” Green said.

“When you talk about the brand you're talking about legends like Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving amongst other greats. Those names helped establish Converse as a leader and an important name in basketball footwear.”

Green added that he didn’t just choose Converse to be a headline athlete. Instead, the Warriors star said that he wanted to remain under the Nike umbrella while also promoting a brand that he had long been a fan of:

“I wouldn't just go to any brand just to be the headliner. It's not about that for me,” Green said.

“The opportunity to stay within the Nike family, but then also, (be with) a brand that I like. I've always worn Chucks. It's a brand that I've always been comfortable with. Now, to have the opportunity to actually be a part of the brand, help build the brand up and bring some new life to the brand, that was an exciting thing to me.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: "I don't trust you bro": Draymond Green once accused prominent NBA Insider of espionage for LeBron James during heated Warriors-Cavs Rivalry

Following his deal with Converse, Draymond Green thanked all his haters who counted him out

Golden State Warriors veteran star forward Draymond Green

Following his decision to sign with Converse, Draymond Green sat down for an interview with B/R Kicks to discuss his new deal. During the interview, Green was asked what he had to say to all his haters who doubted him throughout his career.

In typical Draymond fashion, Green embraced his naysayers and thanked them for motivating him to become a better player:

“What would I say to the haters that counted me out? ‘Thank you. You made me,’” Green said.

“You gave me a drive that I'm not sure I could've found if you said, ‘Hey, you're great!’ You've always pushed me to be better than you wanted me to be, better than you thought I could be. Your expectations will never meet my expectations of me.

"So, thanks. You gave off hate in hopes that it would create a demise. But I apologize because your hate only made me stronger. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Also read: "Good for you" - Draymond Green expresses frustration in aggressive tone following Dwight Howard-Golden State Warriors news leak