Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 12)

The Golden State Warriors are on the tail end of a back-to-back and are coming off a tough 118-110 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Draymond Green getting ejected.

Their next opponents re the Minnesota Timberwolves, who visit the Chase 1 Arena in San Francisco, California on Sunday. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Cavs, Green sparked the team to chase a 10-point deficit. However, the former Michigan State Spartan was ejected after getting a second technical foul following an altercation with Donovan Mitchell.

Ending his night early, Green ended the game with eight points, five rebounds and four assists. He also sank two 3-pointers and shot 3-of-4.

There are no suspensions that were meted out on the chippy situation of Green and Mitchell. According to the Warriors injury list, they have a clean bill of health and all players, including Green, are available to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In seven games this season, Draymond Green has averaged 10.0 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 3-pointers per game.

Draymond Green surprised with second technical foul against the Cavs

As the Golden State Warriors tried to chase the huge lead mounted by the Cleveland Cavaliers entering the second half, Draymond Green did his part by playing physical defense and playing mind games with his opponents.

However, the strategy backfired, as Donovan Mitchell provoked Green to react to his hack from behind. Both players had a war of words, but after the referees assessed the situation, the call was a technical foul on Green for his aggressive contact with Mitchell.

Asked about the ejection, Green was quick to answer with his chin up high:

"I am the same person that got suspended from the NBA Finals for flagrant fouls that were all called from after the game. Nothing surprises me," Green said to ESPN.

Coach Steve Kerr, who played in the league for 15 seasons, was also surprised by the referees' verdict.

"I had never heard this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical from two plays before upon review. There's a lot of plays I'd like to go back to from three years ago. It was bizarre," said Kerr.

The Warriors now have a 6-4 record entering their matchup with the Timberwolves. They face them again on November 14 before OKC Thunder visits the Chase 1 Center for two games, from November 16 to 18.