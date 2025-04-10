Is Evan Mobley playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Cavaliers star's status (Apr. 10)

Evan Mobley has been arguably the most crucial piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Amidst the team's historic season and already having clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the center player is out for the Cavs game on Thursday.

Ad

According to NBA.com, the Cavaliers have decided to rest Mobley for the game against the Indiana Pacers. Evan Mobley has missed only nine games this season while playing just over 30 minutes. The Cavs are also expected to give rest to other star players as well to save energy before the playoffs.

Mobley took the court on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 21 points, shooting 44.4% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line. Mobley also had 12 rebounds and 7 assists in the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mobley has made a strong case for himself for the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year award. He has won Defensive Player of the Month twice in the East and has been one of the top shot-blockers in the league. Moreover, Mobley has his print all over the Cavaliers being among the top defensive teams in the league.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Evan Mobley stats vs. Indiana Pacers this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers have played two games so far this season, and both teams have won one game each. On January 12, the Pacers defeated the Cavs by 93-108. Mobley scored 16 points, 12 rebounds and 1 block while shooting 60.0% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line.

Ad

Furthermore, both teams met again on January 14, and the Cavs took revenge and defeated Indiana by 127-117. Mobley had 22 points, 13 rebounds and a block. He shot 66.7% from the field, including 75.0% from the 3-point line.

Mobley has played 13 games against the Pacers in his career and has been great. He has averaged 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 56.0% from the field.

How has Evan Mobley performed this season

Evan Mobley has been a difference-maker on both ends for the Cavs. However, his biggest contribution has come on the defensive end, and Richard Jefferson perhaps gave the best take on Mobley's defensive impact.

Ad

"This year, one-on-one defensively, he is a lead on the defensive end," said Jefferson during a Cavs game. "And where he's at his most improvement is the one on one on the block. You put a big guy on him that’s easy, you put a small guy on him, there's absolutely no problems. He is the key for the Cavaliers."

Mobley's impact on the team's production on both ends of the floor has been undeniably great. In 70 games this season, Mobley is averaging 18.6, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.