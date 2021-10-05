Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit FedExForum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for their first preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. All eyes will be on the Grizzlies for this game because the young stars will feature the most minutes whereas the reigning champions will likely rest their stars. Naturally, the Bucks and the Phoenix Suns had the shortest offseason so it is understandable if the usual starters don't play in meaningless preseason games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a five-game preseason schedule with three games on the road and two games at home. If the stars are absent for the first few games, they might feature in the last two games because the coach needs to figure out rotations before the regular season begins.

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA Quick reminder why Bucks fans (or any fans) shouldn’t put *too* much stock into preseason: Rashad Vaughn averaged 17 points on 51% from the field and 43% from three in his first 3 preseason games as a 19-year-old rookie in 2015. Didn’t work out so well, but at least we got this: Quick reminder why Bucks fans (or any fans) shouldn’t put *too* much stock into preseason: Rashad Vaughn averaged 17 points on 51% from the field and 43% from three in his first 3 preseason games as a 19-year-old rookie in 2015. Didn’t work out so well, but at least we got this: https://t.co/rnV1WSQwgK

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for tonight's game against Memphis Grizzlies?

Giannis Antetokounmpo on the bench [Source: USA Today]

Unfortunately for fans in the Deer District, two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be featuring in the preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies. He is officially listed out due to soreness in his left knee.

He hyperextended his knee in Game 4 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals and the ideal thing to do is let him rest as much as he can.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Giannis appears to have injured his leg. Prayers up 🙏 Giannis appears to have injured his leg. Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/cHZXCIsBEd

It is testament to Antetokounmpo's greatness and durability that he almost tore his ACL due to a gruesome injury but eventually came back and dropped 35/13/5 in the NBA Finals.

Many members of the Milwaukee Bucks are hurt and won't be participating in the upcoming preseason game in Memphis with the likes of Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo listed out.

Kane Pitman @KanePitman It's a busy injury report for the Bucks preseason opener.Giannis - Out, left knee soreness

Middleton - Out, Bilateral hamstring soreness

Portis - Out, left hamstring strain

Ojeleye - Out, left calf strain

Hood - Out, right midfoot soreness

Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are probably the only starters to feature in the preseason matchup.

When will Giannis Antetokounmpo return?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely not going to step on an NBA court before the regular season begins on October 19th, 2021. As mentioned above, the short offseason and the hyperextended left knee is enough reason to rest the superstar.

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA Giannis: He’s still nursing soreness to the knee that almost exploded in May and might not play a minute of the preseason. On the bright side? He’s now an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, DPOY, and Wisconsin sports immortal. I’ll focus on the second part for now because… Giannis: He’s still nursing soreness to the knee that almost exploded in May and might not play a minute of the preseason. On the bright side? He’s now an NBA Champion, two-time MVP, DPOY, and Wisconsin sports immortal. I’ll focus on the second part for now because… https://t.co/hOFzQnm3sI

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener on October 19th.

You can check out the preview for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies preseason game here.

