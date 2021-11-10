Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers? 2021-22 NBA season

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, in a showdown between two tough teams in the Eastern Conference.

While the Philadelphia 76ers have started the season on a strong note with a record of 8-3, the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a slow start. Although the Bucks have had a number of impressive wins, the team has had to deal with a number of injuries as of late.

Key players such as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez have missed several games, preventing the Bucks from having their normal amount of firepower in the starting lineup. During their extended absence, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken on the challenge to carry the load.

Although the Bucks are coming off a recent tough loss to the Washington Wizards, Giannis has continued to do all he can to carry the team. He's currently averaging 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game for Milwaukee while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to be a terrifying weapon for opposing defenses to deal with on a nightly basis. He will need to be at his best to try and pick up a win for the Bucks tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to get the Milwaukee Bucks back on track

Although the majority of his teammates continue to be listed as questionable, it is expected that Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be playing tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis has continued to do his part to give the Bucks the best opportunity to win on a nightly basis.

Unfortunately for Giannis, he hasn't had much support as his running mate Khris Middleton has been out due to health and safety protocols. In his last four games, Giannis has been on the warpath, averaging 26.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Unfortunately, out of those four games, the Bucks would go on to win just one.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Working on both sides of the ball.



29 PTS | 18 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL Working on both sides of the ball. 29 PTS | 18 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL https://t.co/M98Sn7anBY

The goal remains simple for Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. The team needs to try to weather the storm until some reinforcements can finally come back and return healthy and fit to play. Until then, the Bucks have a challenging stretch of games coming up on their schedule.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tonight's game against the 76ers is the beginning of a tough stretch of road games for Milwaukee. They will face the New York Knicks tomorrow, followed by road games against the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo will continue to do everything in his power to give the Bucks a win, but it will be interesting to see if he can get some consistent contribution from some of his teammates.

Edited by Prem Deshpande