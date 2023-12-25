Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest update on 2-time NBA All-Star's availability (Dec. 25)

Jaylen Brown signed a supermax contract during the summer and has been rewarding the Boston Celtics with high-impact basketball for the 2023-24 season. His team is set to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day with the hopes of making it three-straight wins against their long-time rival.

For those who want to catch the action, the tip-off happens at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time inside the Crypto.com Arena located in Los Angeles, California. ABC and ESPN have the game up on television and NBA League Pass has the online live stream.

As per the Boston Celtics injury report, Jaylen Brown is cleared to play against the Lakers. However, four players are still on the bubble if they will suit up on Christmas. Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Stevens and Svi Mykhailuk are all marked as 'questionable' while back-up center Luke Kornet is 'probable' due to his groin injury.

The Boston Celtics are currently the top team in the NBA Eastern Conference standings with a record of 22-6. They are coming from a blowout victory against the LA Clippers and have won seven of their last eight games.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

So far in the 2023-24 season, Jaylen Brown has only missed one game and that was back on Nov. 15 against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an illness. But for the past couple of weeks, he has been bothered by his abductor and ankle but has managed to play through it.

The 27-year-old has been averaging 22.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 27 games this season.

Jaylen Brown's stats vs Lakers

During the 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics were able to win both their matchups against the LA Lakers in overtime. During the team's game on Dec. 13, Jaylen Brown tallied 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three triples. He also shot 7-of-17 from the field in 42 minutes of playing time.

The second encounter between both teams took place at the TD Garden a month and a half later. Brown led the team with 37 points, nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 13-of-23 from the field.

After the Lakers game, the Boston Celtics will next take on the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors on December 28-29. They capsoff the year with a road game against the San Antonio Spurs.