Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Latest injury update from Miami Heat (November 11th)

The Miami Heat are floating with an even record of 4-4 as they enter their next matchup with the Atlanta Hawks and Jimmy Butler's availability is still in question. The two Eastern Conference Teams are set to clash inside the halls of the State Farm Arena located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Basketball fans can catch the action through the live television broadcast of Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports SUN starting at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

For the eight games this 2023-24 season, Jimmy Butler has only missed one game and that was against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 28. The six-time NBA All-Star has not missed a game since.

According to the recent injury report of the Miami Heat as of this writing, Jimmy Butler is listed as 'probable' for their upcoming game against the Hawks. This is due to a knee injury. The last game that he played was on November 8 and had three days of rest to nurse the knee.

Joining Butler in the injury report is Kevin Love who is also listed as probable. Other probable players to play are Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain. Missing the game is Tyler Herro who is out until mid-December and Caleb Martin, who has no timetable of return.

Jimmy Butler has high respect for LeBron James

On November 6, the Miami Heat battled the Los Angeles Lakers and it was a reunion of familiar faces from the 2020 NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler, having faced LeBron James on the highest competitive platform, considers himself lucky to compete with the four-time NBA champion.

In their first clash of the 2023-24 season, the Miami Heat sealed a narrow 108-107 win over the visiting Lakers and Jimmy Butler had good things to say about his rival.

"I respect LeBron so much. Arguably the greatest player of all time. And I really enjoy going up against him all of these years, no matter what uniform he was in. It was always a constant battle, and I will say that he's gotten the best of me whenever it counts," said Butler after their game against the Lakers.

"But I think it's a privilege to play against him, to be able to guard him, just being able to compete and learn so much at the same time, but more often than not, just compete."

The Miami Heat, after their game against the Atlanta Hawks, will be facing the San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets to complete a four-game road trip. Their return to the Kaseya Center would be on November 16 against the Brooklyn Nets.