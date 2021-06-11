Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2?

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals tonight. The Hawks were able to steal Game 1 against the mighty 76ers, but Doc Rivers' side responded in Game 2 with an emphatic 102-118 win.

The Philadelphia 76ers are favorites to win tonight's clash as well, but whether they will be able to field their talisman Joel Embiid is still in doubt.

Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup

Center Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Eastern Conference second round series. However, Joel Embiid was able to suit up for Game 2 despite having his status as questionable, and fans can expect him to feature in Game 3 of the series as well.

Joel Embiid (knee) listed questionable for Friday. https://t.co/G9knbfAVZK — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) June 10, 2021

Joel Embiid was the best player on the floor in Game 2 vs the Atlanta Hawks, as the Cameroonian big went off for 40 points and 13 rebounds on 13-25 shooting from the field, even making 40% of his attempts from behind the three-point arc. He did his due diligence on the defensive side of the ball as well, registering a block and 2 steals, at times guarding Hawks point guard Trae Young.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the contenders for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and they will need Joel Embiid healthy for the rest of the postseason if they are to go all the way. Embiid is arguably the 76ers' best player, as it has been evident in both their playoff series.

Joel Embiid is the first Sixers player with 40 points in a playoff game since Allen Iverson in 2003 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iyCLH0euPG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2021

Joel Embiid has had a solid year with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 28.5 points and 10 rebounds during the regular season along with a block and a steal, dominating teams on both ends of the court. He was a finalist for the Maurice Podoloff trophy, but lost out to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Joel Embiid is likely to be a part of Doc Rivers' starting lineup tonight, which will also feature the likes of Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Danny Green and former LA Clippers star Tobias Harris.

