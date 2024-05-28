The Chicago Sky have had a mixed start to the season and will be looking forward to the prospective return of Kamilla Cardoso. The No. 3 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft has not played a single match thus far and has seen her team make a 2-2 start to the season.

Cardoso is recovering from a shoulder injury she picked up during the Sky’s preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx, which they lost 92-81. The 23-year-old has since been recovering and returned to practice earlier this week. However, Cardoso is still listed as injured for her team and is expected to return by June 1, when the Sky take on Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever in a highly anticipated matchup.

What happened to Kamilla Cardoso?

As mentioned above, Cardoso picked up a shoulder injury in preseason. Her team had originally announced that she would return in four to six weeks, after she picked up the injury on May 3.

She has since been working hard behind the scenes and has made a speedy recovery. The player, according to Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, is set to be available for the June 1 matchup against the Fever. As things stand, Kamilla Cardoso is expected to miss two more games before being deemed ready to play.

How to watch Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm

While Cardoso will not be available to play against the Seattle Storm, fans can watch the game on multiple channels. The matchup is set to be played out later today at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, which means that Angel Reese and company will have the home advantage.

Set to be played at 8 PM Eastern Time, it will be telecast live on multiple channels, including The U, and Fox 13+. The game will also be available on Prime Video.

Furthermore, fans who do not have access to the channels listed above have the option of watching the game on the WNBA League Pass. The official streaming service will also stream the game live.