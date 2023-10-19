Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Clippers(19th October)

Surprisingly, Kawhi Leonard has been more active in the NBA preseason as he played two consecutive games for the Los Angeles Clippers. The team is set to play their last preseason game and they are going up against the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena this coming October 19, Thursday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Utah Jazz, Leonard was able to tally 16 points, two rebounds and an assist while also dropping four three-pointers in the Clippers win, 103-98. He shot a total of 10 three-pointers in this game which puts his average to 40% beyond the rainbow arc.

While hosting the Denver Nuggets in their most recent game, Leonard logged in 17 minutes but was only able to register seven points, two assists and two rebounds.

Noticeably, Kawhi Leonard has been working on his three-pointer which we should see more in the upcoming season.

Heading to another preseason battle with the Nuggets, the five-time NBA All-Star should rest this game in preparation for the regular season. There are no known injuries but Leonard has always been a player under load management and it won't be a surprise if he decides to sit.

Kawhi Leonard feels much healthier compared to previous seasons

While Kawhi Leonard is the poster child for load management in the NBA, there is a good hint that he will be playing more this upcoming 2023-24 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to a report in Sports Illustrated, Leonard told the media scrum that his knee feels good and he is coming to this season with better energy.

"We know what we are capable of, and I feel like me feeling a lot better than I was coming into training camp last year just brings a better energy. Just me overall feeling better, trusting myself, and I'm able to show it more than say it." said Leonard.

"Last year I was trying to get into things a little bit slow just because of the feeling I was feeling in my knee, but I feel good. Them being able to see me move around and be agile like I used to, it kinda brings that energy."

Last season, Kawhi Leonard was able to play for 52 games and averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also had a high three-point percentage at 41.6%.