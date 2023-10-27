Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update from LA Clippers (27th October)

Kawhi Leonard had an impressive game on opening night against the Portland Trail Blazers as they tallied their first regular season victory, 123-11. LA Clippers will now like to carry on the momentum on the road when they go up against the Utah Jazz this coming October 27 at the Delta Center.

With the new load management rules and Kawhi's health at its finest in years, he is expected to play in the Clippers' next game against the Utah Jazz.

For basketball fans who want to watch the game live, KJZZ and KTLA will have the game on television with the tip-off happening at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Blazers, Kawhi Leonard was able to play 28 minutes and finished with a stat line of 23 points, six assists, five rebounds, five three-pointers, one steal and one block.

Aside from Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Ivica Zubac also scored more than 20 points to help carry the Clippers to their first win of the season.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to play more games this 2023-24 season

Load management has been synonymous with Kawhi Leonard as he hasn't played more than 70 games since the 2016-17 season when he was still with the San Antonio Spurs.

In July 2021, the six-foot-seven forward underwent surgery for a torn ACL and another this June for a torn meniscus. With all the injury recovery, the two-time NBA champion feels good to go this season.

"I feel good and I'm ready to go. I think last year came off of ACL, so pretty much it's like a two-year process," Leonard said after their game against the Trail Blazers. "Talking to guys [who suffered ACL injuries] and seeing when they do start feeling good or just trusting your knee, it's just something that you feel and I mean one day just turns around for you. So it wasn't really nothing too different."

In the 2022-23 season, the five-time NBA All-Star played in 52 games and was able to average 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

After their game against the Utah Jazz, Leonard will face his former team, the San Antonio Spurs with rookie Victor Wembanyama on October 29 at the Frost Bank Center.