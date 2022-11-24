Is KK Dixon really Ja Morant's wife? All you need to know

Basketball fans frequently wonder who Ja Morant's wife is. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has often been linked with KK Dixon, which has led to speculations that he was married to her.

Morant is one of the best players in the NBA, which is why everything he does is put under the microscope. It's not surprising, therefore, that fans are interested in his personal life and his relationships too.

Ja Morant is the father of one child, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, who was born in 2019. This is the only child the Grizzlies superstar has, whose mother is KK Dixon. Due to this, many fans believed the two were married. However, that is not the case; KK Dixon has never been Ja Morant's wife.

Dixon, who is 23, began dating Morant in 2018. At the time the young superstar played for Murray State College, and was considered one of the best basketball prospects in the entire nation.

Many NBA fans wonder who Ja Morant's wife is (Image via Getty Images)

While it's unknown exactly how long the two have known each other, their relationship was announced in 2018.

KK Dixon and Morant have spent a lot of time together, and at one point they seemed inseparable. They also posted many pictures together, looking happy with each other. Unfortunately for them, however, their relationship eventually fell apart.

Shortly after their child was born, it appeared that Morant and his girlfriend started having problems. They went their separate ways after deciding to co-parent their daughter.

Even a few years after their separation, it's still unknown why their relationship fell apart.

Morant's relationship fell apart during his rookie season (Image via Getty Images)

It's important to note that Morant played his first professional season in 2019. Staying in a serious relationship and taking care of a child can be difficult for young players, especially rookies.

However, the Grizzlies superstar and his ex-girlfriend evidently did not let their problems affect their child. They both care deeply about their daughter and do their best to be good parents.

Morant is having another career year

Ja is having another fantastic season with the Memphis Grizzlies. In 15 games this season, the 6-foot-3 point guard is averaging a career-high 28.9 points along with seven assists per game.

Morant is having another great year (Image via Getty Images)

Despite missing a couple of games due to injury, it appears that Ja Morant is 100% healthy and ready to dominate matches.

The Grizzlies (10-8) are seventh in the West. They will soon have a five-game homestand that they could use to achieve great results and propel themselves higher in the standings.

