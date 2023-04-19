Is LeBron James playing against the Grizzlies? Latest injury update on Lakers' star ahead of matchup (19th April 2023)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers got the better of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their first-round series to win 128-112. Despite James putting out 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, it was Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura who stole the show. The duo combined for 52 points to secure a huge playoff win on the road.

As impressive of a win as Game 1 was for LeBron and the Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies are expected to come back strong. The Lakers need to match or even exceed their level of play from Game 1 for the rest of the series if they want to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

For Game 2, LeBron James is listed as probable as he is dealing with right foot soreness. However, he is still anticipated to suit up for tonight's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Similar to James' status for Game 2, Anthony Davis (right foot stress) and Dennis Schroder (right Achilles soreness) are both listed as probable but are still expected to be available.

With a pivotal Game 2, the Lakers can secure a commanding 2-0 lead before heading home to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4.

LeBron James on Austin Reaves' Game 1 performance

Last Sunday, the Lakers were able to pull an upset over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road and Austin Reaves was a huge reason why.

After scoring an impressive 23 points on 61.5% shooting, including 60.0% from 3-point range, LeBron James didn't forget to give Reaves his due flowers during the post-game interview.

"I knew from the first practice," James said, "that he wasn't going to be a two-way for long. … I've been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players … and the [guys] that fit with me."

As impressive of a playoff debut as it was for Austin Reaves, the sky is the limit as he will be getting another chance to continue or even surpass where he left off in Game 2.

Austin Reaves averaged 13.0 points on 52.9% shooting, including 39.8% from 3-point range, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the season.

