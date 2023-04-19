"But Lakers fans told me he was the problem" - Clippers fans are going nuts after Russell Westbrook goes off in the first half of Game 2

LA Clippers fans are going nuts after Russell Westbrook went off in the first half of Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook ended the first half with 17 points, which is already more than his input in Game 1.

Westbrook was in foul trouble in the first quarter, picking up two quick fouls. However, the former MVP turned it up in the second quarter with 11 of his 17 points. Fans were happy to see Westbrook shoot the ball really well following his absymal performance in Game 1.

One fan even took a shot at the LA Lakers fans who have blamed Westbrook for his failed stint there. The fan said:

"But Lakers fans told me he was the problem."

Here are what other fans are saying about Russell Westbrook's performance:

Despite Clippers fans celebrating Westbrook's huge first half, there were some fans who still took some shots against him. Here's one Lakers fan countering the argument that Westbrook was the problem with their team:

Here are other comments against Westbrook on Twitter:

LA Lakers playing well since Russell Westbrook trade

Russell Westbrook playing for the LA Lakers

