"I’m not going to sit up here and be a hypocrite" - Shaquille O'Neal sides with Draymond Green on Domantas Sabonis debacle

Shaquille O'Neal has sided with Draymond Green following his ejection on Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Green was called for a flagrant foul after stomping on Domantas Sabonis' midsection with less than six minutes left in the game.

On a recent episode of "Inside the NBA," the crew of Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson discussed Green's ejection. The LA Lakers legend defended Green, who he believes had no other choice since Sabonis grabbed his foot.

"I'm not going to sit up here and be a hypocrite," O'Neal said. "I'd do the same thing, I really would. ... Don't be grabbing me because what am I gonna do? If I stay there and just try to run forward, I'll fall.

"You got to get him above you. And if you're above and if you're in the way, you might get stomped on. Was it a dirty play? Of course it was a dirty play."

However, the rest of the "Inside the NBA" crew were against Shaquille O'Neal on this one. Ernie Johnson thought that Draymond Green could have done something else and not stomp on Domantas Sabonis.

Kenny Smith called Green's actions "excessive," while Charles Barkley explained that the former Defensive Player of the Year should have just walked away. O'Neal then challenged Barkley to grab his leg and see if he's not going to stomp on his chest.

Draymond Green explains his actions, asks for X-ray on right foot

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green explained his actions to reporters following the Golden State Warriors' 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Green defended himself and called out the officials for not monitoring leg grabbing. He noted that Malik Monk grabbed his leg in Game 1 and was not called for a foul.

"My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I have to land my foot somewhere. I'm not the most flexible person, so that's not stretching. I can only step so far, and I was pulling my leg away. Is what it is."

Green also reportedly asked for an X-ray after game due to feeling soreness in his right ankle. It was the same ankle Sabonis grabbed during the play that resulted in Green's ejection. It's unclear if the Warriors star will be available to play in Game 3 on Thursday at Chase Center.

Golden State lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time since 2019. They are now down 2-0 and it will be interesting to see how the defending champs will respond. While they are terrible on the road, the Warriors are 33-8 at home this season.

