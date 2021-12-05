Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? | 2021-22 NBA season

Luka Doncic is undeniably one of the best players in not just the Dallas Mavericks but the entire NBA. The kind of confidence and game intelligence he possesses can only be considered amongst the rarest of talents the world comes across. At only 22, he has established himself as a global star, a franchise face and an undeniably extraordinary player.

In Luka Doncic's absence in mid-November, the Mavs were defeated in three back-to-back games. The young Slovenian suffered an ankle injury on November 15 in the very final moments of the game against the Denver Nuggets. His left ankle soreness appears to have resurfaced after last night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

What is Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

According to the Dallas Mavericks' official PR account on Twitter, Luka will be sidelined in tonight's game due to a sore left ankle. Luka was unable to play against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers last month because of the same injury. Furthermore, Kristaps Porzingis and Willie Cauley-Stein will also miss the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. In their tweet, the Mavs PR wrote:

Mavs PR @MavsPR Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will all miss tonight’s game against Memphis. Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness), Kristaps Porzingis (left knee contusion) and Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) will all miss tonight’s game against Memphis.

When will Luka Doncic return?

There are no specific reports at the moment that predict Luka's return post this injury. There is, however, reason to believe that information will be out soon after more testing. The Mavericks will face Ja Morant-led Memphis, who recently handed the Oklahoma City Thunder the biggest loss in NBA history without Doncic or Porzingis in their ranks.

How does Luka Doncic's absence impact the Dallas Mavericks?

Luka, like the conductor of an orchestra, crafts and oversees his team's offense. Without him, the Mavericks are a blunt tool against strong teams. The Grizzlies, despite having Steven Adams, have the lowest defensive rating (112.8) in the league.

StatMuse @statmuse Luka Doncic has tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles before turning 23 with 38 triple-doubles.



Luka turns 23 next February. Luka Doncic has tied Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles before turning 23 with 38 triple-doubles.Luka turns 23 next February. https://t.co/TifriAuhrf

With Doncic and Porzingis missing, the Mavericks only have Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr., who could have a substantial impact on the offense. Things will be tricky for Jason Kidd's team on Saturday.

Luka, since being drafted, has never averaged less than 21 points in of his four seasons. He is an absolute threat to opponents and is capable of setting up plays, finding open players, grabbing crucial rebounds, and landing 20+ points per game. Dallas will surely miss his presence when Memphis arrives at their stadium.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar