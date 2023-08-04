Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Greece - August 4th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Greece and Slovenia will be in their second head-to-head tuneup game at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens with Luka Doncic leading the way for Slovenia.

The game is set to start at 11:00 AM CST and fans can watch it on Max/World Cup Bundle.

During their first meeting, Greece got the better of the Luka Donic-led Slovenia team by a score of 98-91, without their star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is set to play in the second tune-up game, but Greece will again be without Antetokounmpo. It will be interesting to see if Slovenia can exact revenge on Greece in this matchup.

Luka Doncic comments on being named the Slovenian NT captain role

In a Basket News article, Luka Doncic commented on his reaction to being named the Slovenian captain role:

"I am honored," Doncic said. "It's a proud moment. The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it. What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me."

During the 98-91 loss to Greece, Doncic dropped a triple-double performance of 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. He will be hoping for at least a similar return, but this time taking home the win.

Luka Doncic also added that his summer has been a "long journey" for him after the disappointing season that the Dallas Mavericks had, despite being in the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 playoffs.

"It's been a long summer for me," Doncic said, "but I'm very happy to be back. Lots of games, lots of training. I look forward to it. I haven't played since April 10th. I can not wait. I feel better this year. It can also be seen. Anze Macek chased and pushed me well. Praise him."

From his comments alone, it's evident that Luka Doncic wanted to get into a better shape for his body over the course of the summer. The four-time All-Star being in his best shape will prove useful not just in the FIBA World Cup tournament, but also when the NBA's 2023-24 season finally arrives.

During the 2022-23 season, Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points per game (49.6% shooting, including 34.2% from 3-point range), 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

As Doncic will lead Slovenia throughout the FIBA World Cup, he must do so as well with his Dallas Mavericks as they try to bounce back from the subpar 2022-23 season.

