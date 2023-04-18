Is Paul George playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury report on Clippers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 18, 2023)

Paul George has been ruled out by the LA Clippers for Game 2 of the series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. George is still suffering from a sprained knee which has sidelined him in the Clippers' last nine regular-season games.

“PG13” also played cheerleader as his teammates pulled off an incredible win on the road against the loaded Suns.

Leading into the postseason, clips of Paul George working out with the training staff quickly went viral. Clippers fans were hoping “Playoff P” could return at some point in the series.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowki’s report, however, doused cold water on that flickering hope:

"All-Star forward Paul George is likely to miss the LA Clippers' entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Phoenix Suns because of his sprained right knee.

"George has been progressing in the rehabilitation from the injury he suffered on March 21, but the Clippers are preparing to be without him for the series.

A few days ago, on the “Podcast P with Paul George,” one of the NBA’s best two-way players had this to say about his recovery:

(3:35 mark)

"I've been feeling better ... been working my b*tt off, grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week I'm training, doing rehab. I'm going to give it every chance I got, man. It's coming down to the wire."

George’s next chance to play may only come if the LA Clippers eliminate the Phoenix Suns and move into the semifinal round.

The LA Clippers proved they can still compete even without Paul George

The Phoenix Suns were heavily favored to beat the LA Clippers in Game 1. They played on their home floor and were previously unbeaten with Kevin Durant in the lineup. Paul George’s unavailability only stacked the odds more in favor of the Suns.

The Clippers, though, who have become accustomed to injuries to Kawhi Leonard or George, buckled down to work early. They took an early 30-18 lead and desperately tried to hold off the Suns.

When the Suns rallied to eventually take an eight-point lead in the third quarter, Ty Lue’s veteran group refused to wilt. Leonard, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Norman Powell scored timely baskets to help the Clippers hold a 1-0 edge in the series.

Without George, Kawhi Leonard was his usual self, carrying the Clippers on his back. “The Claw” also had superb support from Westbrook despite a horrible shooting night.

Westbrook’s defense against Kevin Durant and crucial block on Devin Booker were invaluable. The much-maligned point guard even made two crucial free throws.

The Clippers will resume their underdog status on Tuesday against a home team that was visibly frustrated after the loss. Expect the Suns to bounce back in a big way as George can only look helplessly from the sidelines.

