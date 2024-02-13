Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Orlando Magic? Latest on 2x All-Star's status (February 13)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder will look to stay close to the top of the West when they visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Magic have won two in a row and are sixth in the East with a 29-24 record. Meanwhile, the Thunder are second with a 36-17 record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not part of the official injury report, therefore he will be good to for the matchup. Still, the Thunder have ruled their newest two additions out, as both Gordon Hayward and Bismack Biyombo are expected to make their debut with OKC after the All-Star Break.

The Thunder didn't shake their roster up, but added a couple of pieces that could offer them more weapons off the bench.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing at an elite level all season long. He has been dealing with an injury to his knee, but hasn't missed any time. He has appeared in 52 of the Thunder's 53 games and has averages of 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists, on 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

SGA has been part of the MVP conversation and is coming off a 38-point, seven-assist performance vs the Sacramento Kings, on 15/26 shooting, leading the Thunder to the 113-127 home win.

Kings coach Mike Brown spoke to reporters after the game:

"SGA (Gilgeous-Alexander) played like an MVP candidate. We threw the kitchen sink at him and he still scored 38. And then Jalen Williams was really, really big. And I say he is big because he had 32 but he was extremely efficient throughout the course of the night."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's stats vs. the Orlando Magic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has faced the Orlando Magic nine times in his career and has a 7-2 record against the Eastern Conference franchise. The superstar guard has averages of 22.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in those games.

How to watch Thunder vs. Magic?

The game between the OKC Thunder and Orlando Magic will take place at Kia Center in Florida. Tip-off time is 7:30 p.m. ET and international fans can watch it on NBA League Pass. TNT will broadcast the game, while there will be radio coverage via SiriusXM.

This will be the final matchup between the Thunder and Magic this season. OKC won the first game on January 14 by a 112-100 score and will now look to sweep the season series.

Meanwhile, the Magic have managed to endure the ups and downs so far and are sixth in the East with a 29-24 record. They are part of a three-team race, along with the Indiana Pacers (30-25) and Miami Heat (28-25) for a Top-6 seed finish and direct qualification for the NBA playoffs.

