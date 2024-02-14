Is Steph Curry playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 4x NBA champion's status (February 14)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will put their five-game winning streak on the line when they host the LA Clippers at Chase Center on Wednesday night. It will be the final matchup for both teams before the All-Star break, lasting for one week. The All-Star Game will take place this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Steph Curry, who will play for the West in Sunday's All-Star Game, is not part of the Warriors' injury report. Therefore, he will be good to go for the Clippers outing. Chris Paul is the only Golden State player ruled out for Wednesday's matchup.

On the other hand, two-time champion and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined with a left adductor strain and is also questionable for Sunday's East vs. West game. Bones Hyland and PJ Tucker are not with the team.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry has missed very few outings this season. He has appeared in 48 of the Warriors' 51 games and has missed only three due to a knee injury he was dealing with back in November.

Curry averages 28.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists on 42.1% from beyond the arc. He is coming off a 25-point, 10-assist performance in the Warriors' 129-107 win against the Utah Jazz on Monday night, where he made seven 3-pointers.

"The flow of the game tells you a little bit of what’s necessary," Curry said postgame. "They know if I hit a couple shots, they know I’m probably going to keep shooting."

Steph Curry's stats vs. LA Clippers

Steph Curry has faced the LA Clippers 50 times in the regular season and has a 34-16 record with averages of 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists. In the playoffs, he has taken on the LA franchise 13 times and has a 7-6 record with averages of 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

How to watch the Clippers vs. Warriors game?

The matchup between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors will take place at Chase Center on Wednesday, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the contest, while NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports California will have live coverage for local fans.

This is the third game between the two teams this season, with the Clippers leading the season series 2-1. The hosts have prevailed in those three games, but all matchups were decided in crunch time.

The Warriors are 10th in the West with a 26-25 record and hold the final play-in spot. Meanwhile, the Clippers have a 35-17 record and trail the Minnesota Timberwolves, who hold the best record in the West (38-16), by two games.

