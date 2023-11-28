Is Steph Curry playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on 2x MVP's availability (Nov. 28)

The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the West Group C in the NBA In-Season Tournament tonight and they will need Steph Curry available. The Dubs are visiting Golden 1 Center to take on their NorCal rivals Sacramento Kings. They have won eight of their last 11 games against the Kings and are already 2-0 against them this season.

Possibly for the first time this season, the Warriors are entering the game with a clean injury report. Superstar point guard Steph Curry is available to lace up tonight along with everyone else on the roster. The team will also welcome Draymond Green back after a five-game suspension.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kings, on the other hand, have Keegan Murray doubtful to play due to irritation in his left SI joint and Alex Len is sidelined.

The Steph Curry and the Warriors have a chance to clinch the West Group C tonight. They are currently third in the group with a 2-1 record and a collective win margin of +5 points. If they win tonight and Minnesota loses, the Dubs will play in Las Vegas. If they win, the Kings will also have a 3-1 record but the tie-breaker will go to the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors can also enter the tournament's quarter-finals as the Wild Card team if they win tonight and win the tie-breaker over the other second-placed teams from the other West groups with a 3-1 record. They will need to win tonight by over 30 points and hope that Houston loses to Dallas in West Group B.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors take on the Sacramento Kings?

The game between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will take place at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California. The tickets for the game are on sale for as low as $69 on Vivid Seats and $74 on Ticketmaster.

The game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally on TNT and will have no local coverage. International viewers and fans without local cable can livestream the game with the NBA League Pass.

One can also tune in to the radio channels SiriusXM, 95.7 The Game and Sactown Sports 1140 AM to listen to the live broadcast of the game.

NBA Fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch Steph Curry in action on the streaming service Jio Cinema. Indian fans can watch the game on the NBA League Pass.

Poll : Who will win? Golden State Sacramento 0 votes