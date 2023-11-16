Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs OKC Thunder? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (Nov. 16)

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their most recent matchup. It was a game where controversey took centre stage, with the added news of Steph Curry nursing an injury. The team has a chance to bounce back when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder next and it will be their first of two consecutive meetings between November 16 and 18.

After a fiery start, the Warriors are now facing a tough time in their new season. Steph Curry sat out the last game due to a sore knee as the team lost their fourth straight consecutive game.

The Warriors now enter this matchup against the OKC Thunder with a danger of entering a losing record for the 2023-24 NBA season.

According to the NBA verdict on the recent Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert brouhaha, the team's starting power forward will be serving a five-game suspension, beginning with the OKC Thunder clash.

Klay Thompson was spared any suspension but was fined $75,000. However, having two starters missing a game against a healthy and young Thunder team might prove to be a tough night for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors issue an update on Steph Curry's injury

After Steph Curry missed the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the question doing the rounds is about his return date. The Golden State Warriors released a statement with an injury update:

"Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who did not play in last night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a sore right knee, underwent an MRI yesterday afternoon to determine the extent of the injury," said in the Warriors' statement.

"The MRI did not reveal any structural damage. Curry sustained the injury during Sunday's game against the Timberwolves when he fell on his right knee. He will not play in Thursday's game against Oklahoma City (sore right knee) and will be re-evaluated at some point later this week."

This statement means that Curry will definitely miss the game against the OKC Thunder and then await further evaluation. Meanwhile, Chris Paul is expected to start as point guard for the Golden State Warriors in place of Curry.

Steph Curry has averaged 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 11 games so far in the 2023-24 season. He is also averaging 5.6 3-pointers a night.