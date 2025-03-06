Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on Hawks star guard's status (March 6)

As far as availability is concerned, Trae Young has had a good season, with his tally of 58 games surpassing the 54 he posted for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023-24 regular season.

So, will he be playing his 59th game of the season on Thursday as the Hawks host the Indiana Pacers? There's a good chance that he will. According to Atlanta's injury report for this Eastern Conference matchup, Young is listed as probable.

In contrast, four Hawks players won't be suiting up against the Pacers: Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Vit Krejci (back) and Larry Nance Jr. (knee).

The Hawks are 28-34 on the season, which is good for the No. 9 spot in the East. Although Young's scoring production is down from 25.7 points per game last year to 23.6 this season, he's averaging a career-high 11.5 assists per outing.

Young, the NBA's leader in this category, is one of only two players averaging double-digit assists, the other one being MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who averages 10.4 dimes per game).

In the Hawks' last outing — a 127-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — Young had a 28-point, 13-point double-double (but he was a -10 on the plus/minus column). As the Hawks strive to make it out of the play-in scenario before the regular season ends, they will need Young to continue playing at a high level.

Trae Young offers philosophical take on fourth All-Star selection

Although the recognition of Young as an All-Star this season came by way of another player's injury, the resume of the Hawks star will tally four All-Star appearances.

After Trae Young was selected to replace the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo on the All-Star lineup, he posted a rather reflective tweet:

"Some things in life are just bigger than yourself…4X!," Young tweeted.

Trae Young has since left the All-Star festivities in the rear view mirror as he focuses on a bigger task: leading the Hawks to an outright playoff spot.

