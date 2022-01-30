Is Trae Young playing tonight against the LA Lakers? | 2021-22 NBA season

It's been a terrific season for Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, which has led to him being selected for his second All-Star Game, with his first being in 2020. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, Young was selected as a starter in the Eastern Conference under the captaincy of Brooklyn Nets talisman Kevin Durant.

It was announced on Thursday, with the All-Star Game scheduled to be held on Feb. 20. The 71st edition of the All-Star Game will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Hawks are currently on a six-game winning streak, with Trae Young recording an average of 27.1 points per game in these games. He leads the Hawks in points, field goals, 3-pointers, 2-pointers, free throws and assists per game. With an assist percentage of 46.2, Ice Trae leads the league and holds the record for the second-most points scored in the league, with Jayson Tatum leading with 1,230 points scored.

His season-highest came against the Hawks in a five-point loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. He had featured for 37 minutes and posted 56 points, four rebounds and 14 assists. Rendering a perfect score from the free throw line (15 of 15), a 65.4% accuracy from the field and 58.3% from the beyond the arc.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the LA Lakers?

Trae Young has missed only four games for the Atlanta Hawks this season, but his availability for tonight's game against the LA Lakers has been announced as questionable. The 23-year old All-Star is said to have sustained some soreness in his right hip, which might see him sit out Sunday night's game.

The Hawks are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, and as such require consistent wins if they are to stand a chance at making it to the playoffs. To do this, coach Nate McMillan will need his best player on the court. We might see Young feature in tonight's game as the Hawks host the Lakers.

Despite the Lakers' poor run this season, they remain a formidable team and the Hawks will be required to put up a top performance if they are to snatch a win tonight. Also questionable for tonight's game is the Hawks' 24-year old small forward De'Andre Hunter, who has played a role in the team's six-game winning streak. It is our prediction that Trae Young will suit up in tonight's game as they look to secure their first season-win over the Lakers, having lost twice already.

