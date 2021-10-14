Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Miami Heat? | 2021-22 NBA Preseason

Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks will square off against Eastern Conference heavyweights Miami Heat in a tantalizing NBA 2021-22 preseason game tonight.

Trae Young had a glorious 2021 NBA playoff campaign, where he stole the headlines by turning in some stellar performances against the New York Knicks and the Philadephia 76ers.

He was able to get his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, where his side fell short against the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

All eyes will be on Trae Young's status when the Atlanta Hawks meet the Miami Heat, as the prolific point guard is Nate McMillan's best player.

What is Trae Young's status for tonight's game against the Miami Heat?

Trae Young during Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat

Trae Young is not listed on the Atlanta Hawks' injury report and did not play in their last preseason game, which means there is a good chance that he will feature for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists tonight.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan did not give an official update on Trae Young's playing status, but the point guard is expected to get some solid minutes under his belt before the 2021-22 NBA campaign starts.

Young has established himself as the franchise cornerstone for the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the leading scorer and orchestrator on offense.

He averaged 28.8 points and nine assists on 41% shooting from the field in the 2021 postseason, and it looks like the Atlanta Hawks are set for years to come under his leadership.

They have a good core of young players, with the likes of John Collins, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter supporting Young. Even veterans made a major impact during the postseason, and Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari are expected to improve further in the coming seasons.

When will Trae Young return?

Trae Young is expected to make a return tonight against the Miami Heat. The Hawks open their season against Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, and McMillan would like to get his best player some practice before that pivotal encounter.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks

De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Probable

Clint Capela (left Achilles injury management): Questionable An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami (1/2):Kevin Huerter (left ankle injury management):ProbableDe’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): ProbableClint Capela (left Achilles injury management): Questionable An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami (1/2):Kevin Huerter (left ankle injury management):Probable

De’Andre Hunter (right knee injury management): Probable

Clint Capela (left Achilles injury management): Questionable https://t.co/5xLHODy4q9

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to make a deep playoff run in the upcoming season but will face resistance from a plethora of teams in a stacked Eastern Conference.

