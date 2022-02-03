Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? | 2021-22 NBA season

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are preparing for Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. After disappointing with their play throughout the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Hawks have suddenly started to show some signs of life. The team currently finds itself in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings but have gone on to win seven of their last ten games.

The Hawks made noise in the NBA last year with an impressive run towards the Eastern Conference finals. Many thought the Hawks were poised to take the next step forward towards becoming a contender for the championship, but this season has been a bit of a rollercoaster. The recent surge from Atlanta has brought forth some hope that the team could be one to keep a close eye on throughout the second half of the season.

One of the major reasons for Atlanta's recent impressive play has been the stretch of games from star guard Trae Young. The explosive guard has been outstanding on the court as of late and has gone on to post averages of 28.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game over the last six outings. During that stretch, Young has also gone on to shoot 44.4% from the field and 42.9% from three.

Trae Young is questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns

Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young is officially questionable for tonight's game against the Suns.

Atlana Hawks guard Trae Young is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game against the Phoenix Suns. The star guard is dealing with a shoulder injury that was suffered Sunday and it was something that kept Young out of Atlanta's most recent game against the Toronto Raptors. The Hawks have started to build some momentum as of late, as the team was recently riding a six-game winning streak before their most recent 106-100 loss to the Raptors.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



36 PTS | 12 AST | 5 REB



@UPS x @TheTraeYoung Just another day in the office for Ice36 PTS | 12 AST | 5 REB Just another day in the office for Ice ❄️📊 36 PTS | 12 AST | 5 REB@UPS x @TheTraeYoung https://t.co/WWUO3qmWF3

Also Read Article Continues below

Tonight's showdown against the Phoenix Suns will be one of the most challenging matchups yet for the Hawks, as the Suns currently hold the best record in the NBA and look to be one of the top contenders for the championship. If Atlanta are going to upset the Suns, they will need Young on the court. So far this season, the Atlanta Hawks guard is averaging 27.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.6% from downtown.

Edited by Parimal