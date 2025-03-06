Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Latest on Pacers star's status (Mar. 6)

Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable to play for the Indiana Pacers against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Pacers star's participation will be a game-time decision.

Haliburton suited up for the Pacers' last game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, which ended in a 115-102 win for Indiana. He played over 36 minutes, leading the Pacers' victory charge with his double-double performance of 28 points, 15 assists, three rebounds and a steal.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with a left hip flexor strain which landed him on the injury report ahead of the upcoming matchup. The star guard has dealt with multiple injuries this season, however, he has remained resilient and has missed just one game so far.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs Atlanta Hawks

Tyrese Haliburton has played 12 games against the Atlanta Hawks in his career and won six of them. He has averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.9 steals across the games.

Thursday's matchup will be the Pacers and Haliburton's second encounter against the Hawks this season. The two-time NBA All-Star recorded 17 points, four rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block in their previous meeting in February which concluded with a 132-127 win for Indiana.

Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals in the 59 games he's played so far this season while shooting 46.8% from the field, including 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup, the Indiana Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-25 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are on a two-game winning streak following their home victory against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks stand ninth in the East with a 28-34 record and have won four of their last 10 matchups. They are coming off a 127-121 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks?

The Pacers-Hawks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports South-East and FanDuel Sports - Indiana. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV and via the NBA League Pass.

