Is Zion Williamson a bust? Looking at the former No. 1 pick's tumultuous career so far

On June 20, 2019, Zion Williamson was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, ahead of Ja Morant and RJ Barrett, to be the face of the franchise and the main figure of the organization's culture change.

The hype surrounding Williamson at the time rivaled LeBron James' pre-draft era, wherein, he was the constant talk of the town, whether in television segments or on social media.

However, Williamson's career has been plagued with constant injuries that have kept him sidelined for a prolonged period of time. During his rookie season, he was unable to finish the summer league (bruised left knee) and the preseason (injured right knee), which resulted in him only being available for 24 games in the 2019-20 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He made his NBA debut on Jan. 22, 2020 against the San Antonio Spurs as he dropped 22 points, wherein, he went scorching from the field by scoring 17 straight points in the fourth quarter. Zion Williamson's debut was a glimpse of his potential. He averaged 22.5 points on 58.3% shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24 games in his first season.

Zion's sophomore season, however, was an improvement as he played 61 games and averaged 27.0 ppg on 61.1% shooting, 10.4 rpg and 3.7 apg. He showed glimpses of a dominant player in the paint, the likes of which fans had not seen since Shaquille O'Neal's prime days. Williamson posted an impressive average of 20.3 points in the paint.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a shot at landing a spot in the play-in tournament but were unable to come through as their All-Star forward fractured a finger on his left hand in early May. Williamson sat out the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

Before Williamson's fourth season, he was listed at 310 pounds but was able to put in the work as he entered the season at 284 pounds. He looked electric during the Pelicans' start to the season as his size and strength combined with improved shotmaking on the perimeter.

But Zion was available for only 29 regular-season games due to a persistent foot injury that kept him on the bench for multiple games. He also sustained a right hamstring strain against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2.

Even with all of his injuries throughout his young career, Zion Williamson is not a bust as he has shown the basketball world the kind of unique talent that he is when he's healthy to suit up.

There are not many players like Zion Williamson in the league. He provides instant attention from the fanbase, which is a huge boost for the Pelicans' market. He brings incredible power to how he plays and combines it with finesse that other players could only dream of doing.

Is Zion Williamson's weight or playing style the problem?

Due to Zion Williamson's capabilities on the offensive end along with his potential to further improve on defense, it's a shame that fans have been robbed of seeing his true potential and growth.

Before entering the fourth season at 284 pounds, he was listed at 300 pounds. His weight is often considered a strong reason for his injuries. With his incredible size and weight, and his ability to run up-and-down the floor at impeccable speed, Williamson's body could be prone to setbacks in the long 82-game season.

NBA legend Charles Barkley spoke about Zion's weight and conditioning in a TNT segment, wherein, he discussed how Williamson should be able to control his diet as his weight is putting tons of pressure on his knees, resulting in multiple surgeries.

This is also coupled with the fact that Zion Williamson plays with so much power and force that his body wears out over the course of a long season.

It is yet to be determined if a change in the way he plays is the answer as he has shredded his weight down to 284 pounds and still finds himself sidelined.

Poll : 0 votes