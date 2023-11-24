Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on New Orleans Pelicans star's status (Nov. 24) 

The New Orleans Pelicans now carry an 8-7 record and the leveled-up play of Zion Williamson is a big factor in their success. The team will get a good test once they battle the star-studded LA Clippers next on Nov. 24 at the Crypto.com Arena. The tip-off happens at exactly 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Pelicans bounced back from a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves by winning back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings. In their most recent matchup, Zion Williamson led the team with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The good news is that the former Duke Blue Devil is cleared to play against the LA Clippers. However, there are three players on the team's injury list and one of them is CJ McCollum who suffered a collapsed lung.

Other players in the IL is Trey Murphy II who is set to return in a few weeks while Matt Ryan is expected to be back by early December.

Zion Williamson sees the New Orleans Pelicans on the same page after team meeting

The New Orleans Pelicans were able to win four of their last five games and their only loss is against the rising powerhouse team, the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team now owns a winning record of 8-7 and the team's star player Zion Williamson credits the team for agreeing on a common goal and system.

The initial frustrations of Williamson were felt by the team after the Pelicans lost to the Dallas Mavericks two weeks ago. The team adjusted well and their recent wins against Sacramento were a good sign as the team moved forward into the season:

"We weren't on the same page before," Zion said. "Now we're all on the same page. We had a team meeting. We talked about what we wanted to do as a unit. That's what we are going to live and die with. Since we are all on the same page, I think we have been gelling together a lot better."

In the 12 games that Zion Williamson played this season, he has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. So far, he has only missed three games.

The Pelicans will have two more road games against the Utah Jazz from Nov. 25 to 27 after this matchup with the Clippers. They return to the Smoothie King Center on Nov. 29 to get tested by the Philadelphia 76ers.