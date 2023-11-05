CJ McCollum collapsed lung: What we know so far about New Orleans Pelicans' star guard facing scary health issue

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is undergoing a serious health issue that he's dealt with in the past, the team announced Sunday. The guard has been diagnosed with pneumothorax, which means that his right lung has collapsed again.

McCollum was diagnosed with pneumothorax in 2021. He was able to attend to it after the diagnosis was made. This time, he's been diagnosed with the same health issue. The 6-foot-3 guard will need additional testing to determine "the progress of healing" and how to proceed, the team said.

The 2015-16 Most Improved Player winner has played six games, averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. McCollum has made 44.0% of his shots, including 38.0% of his 3-pointers.

McCollum is playing his third season with the Pelicans after being traded by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.

CJ McCollum followed up his 30-point performance with a disappointing stat line

The Pelicans (4-2) are feeling great this season, as most of their important players are healthy. Aside from Zion Williamson, who's the team's best player, CJ McCollum has done a great job.

On Saturday, however, he wasn't able to capitalize on his 33-point, five-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons in a 125-116 win on Thursday.

In the 123-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, McCollum only had 13 points, going 1-for-6 from 3-point distance (16.7%), which is a terrible look for the veteran guard. He made an impact in other aspects as he dished out six assists, blocked three shots, and stole the ball twice.

Williamson has been great now that he's back and healthy. The former Duke forward is averaging 22.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 3.8 apg.

Now that he's back and healthy, the team has a real shot at contending for the title this season.

