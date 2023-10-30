“Didn’t know they legalized drugs”: NBA fans roast Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram ‘best duo’ claim by Pelicans HC

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green had high praise for the superstar duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram after the team's 2-0 start to the season. Green said the two stars don't get enough credit and called them the "best duo" in the league.

"I am going to keep saying it. Best freaking duo in the NBA. They don’t talk about you enough. Best freaking duo in the NBA," Willie Green told the media, via the New Orleans Times.

Willie Green's comments went viral and fans had a lot to say.

"Didn't know they legalized drugs in New Orleans," a user wrote.

"A duo that only plays together 15 times a season," another one wrote.

"Willie green = delusional," another one posted.

"That's a lie," a Twitter user posted.

"Willie green should be named silly green for this," another user tweeted.

"Willie Green, 'Who He Play For' GOAT," another one posted.

"A coach saying his players are the best!????" a user wrote.

"Willie Green lied," a user wrote.

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson confident about their ability to help the Pelicans become a title contender

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have made a great start to the season and have led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 2-0 record. Both stars are coming off an injury-riddled season, but they now look healthy and ready to dominate their opponents.

"We know what we can do. We know what we can do against other players and we're going to continue to show that every single night," Brandon Ingram told reporters heading into Monday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors, via NBA.com.

"We have a lot of talent across the board. So, we have more guys on the floor that can push the pace. We've got some shooters on the wing."

The star forward is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists at 51.4% shooting.

Zion Williamson is coming off a 24-point game vs. the New York Knicks on Saturday, on an impressive 12-of-17 from the field, and wants to continue that way Monday vs. the Warriors.

"My teammates had a lot of off-ball movement. That gave me a little bit more space and I made the most of it," Williamson said on Saturday, via NBA.com.

The former No. 1 is averaging 23.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 2.5 apg on 61.8% shooting.

"They carried us tonight offensively and that’s what they need to do night in and night out," Willie Green said of the superstar duo and their impact on Saturday's home win over the Knicks, via NBA.com. "That's what they're capable of doing and we’re going to need those two guys to continue to attack."

Monday's game against the Warriors will be a great test for the Pelicans and an indication on whether they can be considered among the favorites in the West.