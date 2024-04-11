Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Pelicans forward's status (April 11)

The New Orleans Pelicans have listed their All-Star, Zion Williamson, as available for the upcoming contest against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday for their fifth and final encounter of their season series, with the Pelicans looking to win their fifth straight.

The Pelicans (47-32) are ranked sixth in the Western Conference. The Pelicans maintain a one-game advantage over the Suns, securing their position to avoid the play-in games.

Following a four-game losing streak, the Pelicans have rebounded with consecutive victories leading up to Thursday night. On Tuesday, against Portland away from home, the Pelicans emerged triumphant with a 110-100 win.

New Orleans maintained control throughout the game, capitalizing on 22 turnovers by Portland, resulting in 33 points.

The Pelicans showcased their offensive prowess by shooting 41.4%, including 30.6% from beyond the arc. Trey Murphy III spearheaded the team's effort with 31 points, shooting 9 for 17 from the field and securing eight rebounds in the victory.

Zion Williamson maintains the team's scoring lead with an average of 22.9 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas has the highest rebounding average with 8.9 rebounds per game.

Brandon Ingram orchestrates the offense with a team-best 5.8 assists per game. However, Ingram will be sidelined for Thursday's game. Additionally, Naji Marshall's participation remains uncertain, as he is listed as questionable.

New Orleans averages 114.9 points per game, which ranks them 13th in the league. Their shooting accuracy from the field is 48.6%, ranking them ninth overall. The Pelicans excel beyond the arc, ranking seventh in the league with a 3-point shooting percentage of 37.8%.

What happened to Zion Willamson?

Zion Williamson scored 15 points against the Orlando Magic but encountered a setback when he injured his left-hand finger in the latter part of the second quarter on Apr. 3.

The injury occurred while attempting to block Jalen Suggs' layup. Despite the setback, Williamson returned to play portions of the third and fourth quarters, seemingly avoiding further harm.

However, his return was short-lived, He was accidentally tripped by Gary Harris, prompting trainers to escort him to the locker room for a finger check-up, as confirmed by Pelicans coach Willie Green.

Nonetheless, Williamson returned to the game and even made a dunk in the fourth quarter. However, his involvement was cut short after he received a technical foul with over seven minutes remaining.