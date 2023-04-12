Is Zion Williamson playing tonight against Thunder? Latest injury report on Pelicans’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 12, 2023)

Shams Charania of The Athletic gave an update on Zion Williamson’s status on the "Pat McAfee Show."

With New Orleans hosting the OKC Thunder on Wednesday in a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game, here’s what Charania said about the possibility of the All-Star forward appearing in the postseason:

"From what I'm told, the Pelicans don't think Zion Williamson is even close to getting back on the floor. There's no expectation from the Pelicans that he'll be on the court at any point in the first round of the playoffs."

Williamson on Tuesday confirmed that he’s not going to be in uniform to help his team despite the importance of the games:

“Physically I’m fine, now it’s a matter of when I feel like Zion. … I understand the magnitude of these games coming up, and I don’t want to be out there hesitating or doing something that may affect my team in a bad way.”

Williamson last played on Jan. 2 in the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-111 loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Before exiting the game at the start of the fourth quarter, the former Duke star was nearly unstoppable against the 76ers.

Earlier in March, the Pelicans re-evaluated Williamson's hamstring and declared that he was healing slowly but steadily. Another test later in the month revealed that he suffered a setback.

If the Pelicans somehow survive the play-in tournament and play the Denver Nuggets as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs, Williamson’s availability is still in doubt. Unless New Orleans pulls off a massive upset to reach the semifinals, “Zanos” may not return this season for his team.

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the OKC Thunder for a chance to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday

Without Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans will lean on CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram to carry the team. New Orleans made the playoffs last season as the eighth-seeded team by beating the San Antonio Spurs and then the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament.

The Pelicans will have to do the same trick again this season to extend their campaign.

New Orleans will also be without Jose Alvarado, who has a right tibial stress reaction. Like Zion Williamson, he’s not expected to be available in the pre-playoff tourney or even in the first round of the playoffs.

Alvarado was crucial in the Pelicans’ postseason appearance. His defense, grit and intensity will be missed.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pels provide a medical update:



"Jose Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities. He will be out for tomorrow’s game against OKC and is not expected to play for at least one week. A specific timeline for his return will be announced at a later date.” Pels provide a medical update:"Jose Alvarado has been cleared to resume on-court basketball activities. He will be out for tomorrow’s game against OKC and is not expected to play for at least one week. A specific timeline for his return will be announced at a later date.”

Last year, veteran CJ McCollum was superb in both play-in games. The New Orleans Pelicans will need him to replicate his heroics for a chance to get past the OKC Thunder.

