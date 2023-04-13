“It’s going to be whoever wants it more” - Zach LaVine on Chicago Bulls' upcoming play-in matchup against the Miami Heat

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls kept their season alive with their 109-105 play-in victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. In doing so, the Bulls earned the opportunity to square off against the Miami Heat in another play-in matchup on Friday night. The winner will secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and take on the first-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in round one of the playoffs.

LaVine finished with a game-high 39 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists on 54.5% shooting on Wednesday night. His big scoring night was the primary reason the Bulls were able to come back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Raptors.

Following the win, LaVine was asked about Chicago’s upcoming play-in game against Miami. LaVine explained that the matchup will likely come down to whichever team wants it more:

“I mean, we match up well against them,” LaVine said.

“Obviously this is once again a one-and-done situation. We have to go in with the same mindset. They’re going to make adjustments. We are, too.

“It’s going to be whoever wants it more. I think it comes down to that.”

How have the Chicago Bulls fared against the Miami Heat this season?

Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan

Looking ahead to Friday’s matchup, it appears to be a favorable one for Chicago. This comes as the Bulls finished 3-0 against the Heat this season. However, looking at both teams’ season stats, they both finished in the same range in both offensive and defensive ratings. Chicago had the 24th-best offensive rating (112.8) and the fifth-best defensive rating (111.5). Meanwhile, Miami finished with the 25th-best offensive rating (112.3) and the ninth-best defensive rating (112.8).

So with both teams excelling on the defensive end, Friday’s matchup will likely come down to which team can make more shots.

The Heat also have an added advantage in that the game will be played in Miami and they have had an extra day of rest. However, the Bulls have already won their first play-in game on the road, while the Heat lost their first play-in game at home.

If Chicago can knock off Miami, the Bulls will become the first 10th-seed to advance to the playoffs since the current play-in format was implemented.

