"It’s hard for small-market teams to keep young superstars" - Matt Barnes on Zion Williamson’s situation with the New Orleans Pelicans, believes Zion does not want to be there

Zion Williamson has not played a single game this season as he recovers from a foot injury. He is undergoing rehabilitation, but there is no set timetable on his return, leaving the New Orleans Pelicans without their young chip – who they placed their bets on.

There has been talk recently about Williamson’s lack of involvement within the team. Williamson had not even reached out to the franchise’s new signee, CJ McCollum, showing a lack of interest in what’s happening as he is sidelined. ESPN's Malika Andrews on Tuesday reported that Williamson had reached out to and spoken with McCollum in the wake of the backlash.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes weighed in on Zion’s ability to be a leader on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Tuesday, saying:

“You know, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) learned how to be a leader. Not everyone can come into the league like LeBron (James) and just be a leader. Zion is a very unique talent, and I think it’s just gonna take some time to learn how leaders move – because that’s what they’re looking for him to do.”

Barnes then threw light on Williamson’s possible future plans, saying:

“But on the flipside, I don’t think Zion wants to be there. There’s been rumbles, not necessarily from him, but from his family – from the jump. And it’s hard for small-market teams to keep young superstars, because they’re such an attention to the big markets and the opportunities you can get elsewhere.

“I think the writing’s kinda been on the wall for a minute. And the Pelicans have kinda overlooked it, hoping they can change things. But it told me a lot when they don’t have him in the season-ticket promo – the franchise player. So, obviously the Pelicans know something.”

Is Zion Williamson looking to play for a big-market team?

The NBA draft is designed to help build parity in the league, marrying the best upcoming prospects with franchises in need of some firepower. Anthony Davis, the No. 1 pick in 2012, is another example of hopes and dreams that did not work out for the Pelicans. His caliber saw him gain attention from big-market teams.

Similarly, Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in 2019, might be looking to make such a change in his career. But his injury troubles are the biggest factor that works against him.

Last season, Williamson played 61 games – averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists – before missing the final seven games with a broken finger. He was a dominant force in the paint, capitalizing on his size and explosiveness.

The squad has improved with the addition of CJ McCollum – who can facilitate the team’s offense and even get Williamson going. But the fact remains that the Pelicans are a small-market team.

For a player like Williamson, it is not going to be a challenge to find a team that would want his signature. Many franchises will be willing to take the risk, based on his potential while overlooking the looming injury troubles.

