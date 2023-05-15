"It's just been business" - Jordan Poole offers unsympathetic answer on his relationship with Draymond Green

Before the Warriors' season started, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green got into a heated altercation during one of the team's practices. Fresh off winning a championship a year ago, Green threw a punch at Poole as everyone, from the coaches down to the players, immediately intervened to prevent it from escalating.

In an article written by Logan Murdock for The Ringer, Jordan Poole spoke candidly about his relationship with Green.

“I don’t have no answer for you," Poole said. "Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games. We were teammates. It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball."

The organization and the team did their best to move past the issue as they had an 82-game season to attend to. But there were a number of media analysts who speculated regarding the incident as something that could haunt the Warriors' season moving forward.

With how their season panned out, along with Jordan Poole's subpar level of production this season, the speculations look to have some bearing as the organization now has to assess the best approach moving forward entering the upcoming season.

The timing of the incident could not have come at a worst possible time as the Warriors were looking to make another strong push for the championship, amid a lackluster offseason, but that was all undermined due to a lack of professionalism on Draymond Green's end.

Draymond Green on his relationship with Jordan Poole

In an interview with the Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks last January 13, Draymond Green addressed the controversy involving him and his teammate.

"We go to work every day together. Our lockers are right next to each other. That never changed. Did [the punch] change our relationship? Absolutely," Green said. "That's still a work in progress. I'll always continue to be willing to do that work because I was wrong. And so in saying all of that, yes, definitely allowed to move forward."

Whether the two were able to move past the incident or not, all season long, the Warriors looked like a shell of themselves as they ended up getting bounced out of the second-round in the playoffs, courtesy of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The organization has a lot of options to consider moving forward when it comes to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole with the goal of being able to compete for a championship in the upcoming season.

