“It’s just a damn shame… He’s got a tremendous future, he really can play” - Stephen A. Smith says his heart goes out to Chet Holmgren, talks about the pre-draft concerns surrounding him

Promising OKC Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren will have to wait another year to make his NBA debut. The team announced on Thursday that he will miss the season after suffering a Lisfranc Injury to his right foot.

Holmgren was in the spotlight throughout the offseason. After being drafted second and then putting on a show in the Summer League, Holmgren established his potential as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

The injury took place in a Seattle pro-am game when Holmgren tried to stop a transition play against LeBron James in the lane.

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Stephen A. Smith said that he's heartbroken for Holmgren and regardless of the injury, he's got "a tremendous future." Smith also said that although there was concern about Holmgren's thin frame going into the draft, he has the talent to be a special player.

“It’s just a damn shame," Smith said. "I'm so sad for him. … He’s got a tremendous future. He really can play. I like him a lot.”

It's a devastating blow to fans as Chet Holmgren looked like he could make a serious impact as a rookie this year. After a strong NCAA season at Gonzaga, Holmgren was the second selection in the draft.

It didn't take long for Holmgren to make his presence felt, as he was one of the most impressive players this summer in the Summer League. Holmgren is expected to make a full recovery, and his return to the court will come with great anticipation.

There were plenty of skeptics who were concerned about Holmgren's thin frame. Many doubted the talented big man could stay healthy at the next level. But Holmgren has never had a history of injuries and, the current injury could have happened to any player.

Some may describe the injury as a "freak incident," as it's a more common occurrence in football. Regardless, Holmgren still has the potential to have a strong career.

Numerous players, including Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Blake Griffin, have had similar starts to their careers but still became stars.

Holmgren, rated as the top prep player in his class, was a consensus second-team All-American at Gonzaga. He was the West Coast Conference Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

