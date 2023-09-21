"It's just not forgetting to date each other" - Ayesha Curry once revealed secret to keeping marriage 'spicy' with Steph Curry

Steph Curry has been married to his wife Ayesha since 2011, but they have been dating since 2008 and have known each other since 2003. They are one of the biggest power couples in basketball, and it seems like they have a secret on how to keep their marriage "spicy."

In an interview with Zuri Hall of Access Hollywood last year, the couple discussed their game show called "About Last Night" on HBO. One of the things Hall asked Steph and Ayesha was their secret to making their marriage work.

"For us, it's just not forgetting to date each other, make the time to get dressed up and go out and do all the things," Ayesha said. "That's what keeps it spicy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Golden State Warriors superstar also said:

"I'm just hanging out and admiring you, and seeing how beautiful she looks. If you keep it spicy like that then I think that's how we got 10 years and hopefully 10 years more."

Steph Curry first met Ayesha Alexander when they were teenagers at church in North Carolina. They rekindled their friendship in 2008 when they met in Los Angeles. Ayesha was busy trying to make it as a model and actress, while Steph was attending the ESPY Awards.

The two went on a date and the rest was history. They got engaged in July 2010 and were married on June 30, 2011, at the Ballantyne Resort in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"He asked me if I knew where we were standing," Ayesha told the Charlotte Observer about their engagement. "It was the spot where we had our first kiss. He pulled me close and started saying all these sweet things and then dropped down on one knee. I was in a state of shock."

Also Read: "Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft" - Jasmine Jordan-Christmas once highlighted how her son changed Chicago Bulls legend

Ayesha and Steph Curry have 3 children together

Ayesha and Steph Curry's three children - Riley, Canon and Ryan.

Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Riley Elizabeth, in July 2012. Riley went viral in the 2015 NBA Finals when she stole the show during Steph's postgame press conferences. She's now 11 years old and into volleyball like her grandmother, Sonya Curry.

"Riley, she's super into volleyball right now, and a light bulb went off, actually this year, where she's excited to go to practice and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff," Steph said. "So she's found something she loves, and she's passionate about it, and she loves to work at it."

Their second daughter, Ryan Carson, was born on July 10, 2015. She's now in elementary school, but has not shown any interest in sports. The couple's youngest and only son, Canon W. Jack, was born on July 4, 2018. He's now five years old and can be seen hanging out in the Golden State Warriors locker room after games.

Also Read: What does Mamba Mentality mean? Exploring famous phrase associated with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant