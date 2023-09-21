"Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft" - Jasmine Jordan-Christmas once highlighted how her son changed Chicago Bulls legend

Michael Jordan became a grandfather for the first time on May 4, 2019, when Rakeem Michael Christmas was born. Rakeem is the son of Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan-Christmas, and former basketball player Rakeem Christmas. Jasmine once highlighted how her son changed the Chicago Bulls legend back in 2021.

In a video feature for Togethxr, Jordan-Christmas explained how his son, Rakeem, made MJ soft. The six-time NBA champion was known for his competitiveness and work ethic, but becoming a grandfather changed him.

"Michael Jordan, the grandpa, is soft," Jasmine Jordan-Christmas said. "My son definitely has my dad wrapped around his finger. He loves being a grandfather, and my son is his first grandchild."

Michael Jordan looked different when he was interviewed by TODAY five months after becoming a grandfather. Craig Melvin was in Charlotte to ask Jordan about the newly-built Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, but he wanted to ask about his first grandson.

"I saw your face light up," Melvin said after getting introduced to Rakeem Michael Christmas.

Jordan replied:

"It's actually fun. I can hold him and play with him and I'm having fun watching him."

Michael Jordan's 5 children

Michael Jordan has five children. (Photo: Jasmine Jordan-Christmas/Instagram)

Michael Jordan has a total of five children, two sons and three daughters. Jordan had three kids with his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. They are Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine Jordan.

Jeffrey used to play college basketball, but became an entrepreneur. Marcus also went the same path, but he's currently making headlines for being in a relationship with Larsa Pippen, who was married to MJ's Chicago Bulls teammate, Scottie Pippen. Jasmine, on the other hand, works for her father's Air Jordan brand as a field representative.

"I love to work," Jasmine said on the Togethxr video. "I love knowing that, at the end of the day, my son gets to see me get up and go after it versus just sitting at home, riding on the coattails of my father. He instilled hard work and commitment, and it was all I saw."

Jordan has two daughters with his second wife, Yvette Prieto. They are twins Ysabel and Victoria born on Feb. 9, 2014. Nothing much is known about the twins since the Jordan family has been very private about their personal lives.

The family was recently seen taking a vacation on the island of Sicily in Italy. Michael, Yvette and the twins enjoyed a boat ride heading into a luxury yacht. It's unknown if the yacht was owned by Jordan, who has a superyacht named M'BRACE.

