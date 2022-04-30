“It’s not something you choose, that’s what I think, like, who would want this pain?” - Ben Stiller on supporting the New York Knicks, says he’ll be in his mid-60s when the team rebounds

New York Knicks celebrity fan Ben Stiller discussed his faith in the team and what he believes the future holds for the Knicks on “The Old Man & the Three.”

The Hollywood star was born and raised in New York city and as a result is a native Knicks fan.

“It’s not something you choose; that’s what I think," Stiller said. "Like, who would want this pain?”

Will the New York Knicks become contenders in the near future?

After going 41-31 and ending a seven-year playoff drought last season, the New York Knicks went 37-45, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference, this season.

Julius Randle was the Knicks’ largest contributor in each category with 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Third-year player RJ Barrett averaged a career-best 20.0 ppg. Despite their efforts, the team's chemistry was a mess throughout the year.

“I’m literally at the point in my life where I’m thinking, at the age I’m at, like, I think by the time I’m 65, we might actually have something going on," actor Ben Stiller said. "Like, I’ll be in my mid-60s by the time this team rebounds.”

Stiller is 56, so that means the notable American actor, comedian, producer, director and screenwriter thinks the Knicks could be a contender in a decade.

He does continue onto give the squad at least some credit:

“Now, maybe it’ll happen sooner," Stiller said. "I don’t know, but it’s hard.”

The last time the Knicks reached the NBA Finals was in 1998-99, when they lost 4-1 to the San Antonio Spurs. Before that, it was the 1993-94 season, when they lost in Game 7 to the Houston Rockets. New York's only championships came in 1970 and 1973.

Since 1999, the Knicks have only made the playoffs six times. In those six appearances, they have only made it past the opening round twice (2000 and 2013). In 2000 and in 2012, they lost to the Pacers in six games – in the East finals in 2000 and the semifinals in 2012.

Last year was looking up for the fourth-seeded Knicks until Trae Young and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks ended their run in five games in the first round.

Thankfully for the Knicks, though, they have a talent in Randle headlining the team in a positive way.

Randle joined New York on July 9, 2019, when he signed a three-year $63 million contract. After Randle's breakthrough season a year ago, the Knicks extended his contract on Aug. 27, 2021, with a four-year, $117 million extension.

Last season, Randle averaged 24.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg and 6.0 apg in 71 (of 72) games. He was named the Most Improved Player and was an All-Star selection for the first time in his career.

Randle has remained a competitor. If the squad is able to create something a little quicker and more aggressive around him, then they may stand in a good position.

With this in mind, Stiller’s assumption of the team not being contenders for yet another decade may seem exaggerated. Nonetheless, he has a point, as even with the squad they currently have, they failed to gain any traction this season.

