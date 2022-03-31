“It’s surreal…all glory to God, just can’t wait to get started” - Baylor freshman Kendall Brown declares for the 2022 NBA draft, in conversation with Shams Charania

Baylor Bears freshman wing Kendall Brown is one of the most intriguing NBA draft prospects.

Brown, who is 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, excelled this season with his combination of quickness and athleticism. Although Brown still needs to become a more all-around player, he has the potential to become a serious talent at the next level.

That time could come soon after Brown declared for the NBA draft on Wednesday. He is expected to be a first-round selection, possibly a lottery pick.

Speaking with NBA insider Shams Charania, Brown expressed his excitement for the next journey of his career:

“It’s surreal. … All glory to God, just can’t wait to get started”

It didn't take long this season for talented Baylor freshman Kendall Brown to get the attention of NBA scouts.

Brown stands out for his lateral quickness but has some of the most impressive leaping ability of any draft prospect. He has the potential to be a lethal transition threat at the next level with the additional amount of spacing in the NBA. If Brown can continue to take strides as an outside shooter, he has the raw tools to turn into a serious two-way weapon.

The 18-year-old forward should entice teams looking for an athletic wing with serious upside. Brown has the ability to impact a number of areas on the floor without needing the ball in his hands. That should make him an even more intriguing prospect.

Brown averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 58.4%, including 34.1% from 3-point range.

Brown still has plenty of upside left in his game. His best basketball has yet to be unlocked.

Baylor (27-7), the No. 1 seed in the East, fell in the second round to No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9), which advanced to the Final Four. The defending national champion Bears overcame a 25-point second-half deficit but fell 93-86 in overtime.

The early entry withdrawal date is June 13, but Brown is expected to remain in the draft pool.

A five-star recruit from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, Brown was the first Baylor program to be named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. He played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Air, Kansas. He started all 34 games.

