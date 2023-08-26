Italy vs Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

Italy will play the Dominican Republic at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on August 27, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Both teams won their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will look to secure a spot in the next round.

The Dominican Republic was able to hold off host team the Philippines and pulled off a late-quarter run to win the game by six points. Italy also won their first game of the tournament and outclassed the Angolan national team by a wide margin of 14 points.

In the battle to secure a spot in the next round, this should be a must-watch basketball game for basketball aficionados.

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: Game details and players to watch

Date: August 27, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. PH Time)

Venue: Smart Araneta Coliseum

The Dominican Republic got Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns on the court. He led them to victory against the Philippines with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Victor Liz sliced through the Philippines' defense and was able to chip in with 18 points while Andres Feliz controlled the floor contributing 12 points, eight assists and six boards.

For Italy, Simone Fontecchio showed his quality, leading the team in scoring with 19 points. He got help from Stefano Tonut who provided another scoring punch tallying 18 points.

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: Where to watch

The 2023 FIBA World Cup has been available to watch on a pay-per-view subscription at the Courtside 1891 website. All of the games are available to watch there.

Another option is downloading the Pilipinas Live app which also includes a very minimal subscription fee of less than two dollars.

Italy vs. Dominican Republic: What to expect

This is going to be the biggest matchup of this group and many expect both teams to go up in the next round. Karl-Anthony Towns should try to dominate like he does in the NBA but the Italian national team is no joke to deal with as well. A close fight it should be until the final buzzer.

