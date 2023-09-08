Italy vs Slovenia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Italy and Slovenia wrap up their FIBA World Cup 2023 campaign with a game that will determine the seventh and eighth place in the tournament.

Both teams will look to win the game and end their campaign on a positive note, after failing to reach the Top-4 of the FIBA World Cup.

Italy vs. Slovenia: Team rosters

Italy roster

Marco Spissu

Stefano Tonut

Nicolo Melli

Simone Fontecchio

Giampaolo Ricci

Matteo Spagnolo

Achille Polonara

Mouhamet Diouf

Luca Severini

Gabriele Procida

Alessandro Pajola

Luigi Datome

Slovenia roster

Ziga Samar

Aleksej Nikolic

Klemen Prepelic

Mike Tobey

Jaka Blazic

Gregor Hrovat

Ziga Dimec

Zoran Dragic

Bine Prepelic

Gregor Glas

Jakob Cebasek

Luka Doncic

Italy vs. Slovenia: Odds & Prediction

Moneyline: Italy (2.33) / Slovenia (1.70)

Over/Under: Over 176 (1.97) / Under 176 (1.95)

Spread: Italy (+3/1.96) / Slovenia (-3/1.96)

Italy played very well in the opening and the second round of the FIBA World Cup and finished on top of Group I (4-1). Even though they expected a matchup with Lithuania in the quarter-finals, the Lithuanians' triumph over Team USA (104-110) led them to matchup with the Americans.

Italy was decimated by Team USA (63-100) and missed the chance to reach the Top-4. Clearly disappointed after their quarter-final loss, they were defeated by Latvia in the classification games (82-87) and will now play for the seventh spot.

Simone Fontecchio leads the way for the Italians in scoring (18.3 ppg) and PIR (16.8), while Nicolo Melli (7.7 ppg, 13.1 PIR) is the top rebounder with 7.9 per game.

Aside from Fontecchio and Melli, Italy's roster consists of a few role players (Marco Spissu, Stefano Tonut, Achille Polonara), whose performance will be key vs. the Slovenians. This will be captain Gigi Datome's last game with the Italian national team, as he will retire after the FIBA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Slovenians are all about Luka Doncic in this FIBA World Cup. The superstar of the Dallas Mavericks leads the team in scoring (26.7 ppg), PIR (25.3) and assists (5.9).

Slovenia lost to Germany in their second-round finale (100-71) and finished second in Group K, which led to a Top-8 clash with Canada.

Doncic was clearly frustrated in the quarter-final loss vs. the Canadians (100-89) and that hurt his team, as their leader got ejected early in the fourth with two technical fouls. A day later, the Slovenians underperformed vs. Lithuania (100-84) and missed the chance to fight for fifth place in the tournament.

Mike Tobey (11.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, PIR of 16.4) and Klemen Prepelic (14.0 ppg, PIR of 14.0) will be key vs. the Italians, as Doncic will need help to defeat Italy.

This will be a battle between Simone Fontecchio (if available, as he was out vs. Latvia) and Luka Doncic, and we expect both to be stellar offensively. However, the supporting cast should make a difference in this game.

We expect a hard-fought battle with Italy winning this one and finishing seventh in the FIBA World Cup.

Italy vs. Slovenia, FIBA World Cup: Game details

Teams: Italy vs Slovenia

Date & Time: Saturday, September 9, 2023, 4:45 a.m. ET

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines